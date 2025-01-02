A Malaysian family in Bandar Mahkota Cheras has earned praise from netizens for their considerate act of cleaning up firecracker debris after their Chinese New Year celebration.

The moment was captured by TikTok user @ninanino.__, Nina, whose video showed her neighbours diligently sweeping up colourful remnants from earlier festivities.

The footage showed the road covered in debris before the family’s efforts which left it spotless.

Netizens lauded the family’s efforts, with many highlighting how firecracker debris often spreads into other people’s compounds.

Their thoughtful gesture has since become a shining example of community spirit and responsibility.

One netizen called ruby commented: “If this happened at my place, I’d be out there sweeping too...just to help out!”

“My neighbor even called me to help sweep! I told him I wanted an angpao and free food. He said, “Come, I’ll give you,“ and even gave me fireworks too,” AR CASTER shared.

“Why do I feel like helping them sweep... maybe because this moment only comes once a year... tomorrow it’s gone, and we’ll have to wait another year,” Tok Ann Empire wrote.