KUALA LUMPUR: Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil clarified that the RM250,000 compound issued against Maestra Broadcast Network System Sdn Bhd was granted by the Deputy Public Prosecutor under the amended Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588), which took effect on Feb 11.

In a post on X, Fahmi explained that the amendment allows for a maximum fine of up to RM500,000.

He said that the compound was not issued to Era FM but to Maestra Broadcast Network Systems (MBNS) Sdn Bhd, the licence holder registered with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

“MBNS is not an individual entity but a subsidiary of Astro, which generates substantial profits,” he said.

He was responding to an inquiry from an X account handler @Solisidtor, who questioned why comedian Harith Iskander and a woman, Cecelia Yap, were fined RM10,000 each for uploading offensive content related to religion, while Era FM was issued a RM250,000 compound.

Fahmi explained that Harith and Yap’s RM10,000 compound was issued, among other reasons, because the offence occurred before the enforcement of the Act’s amendment on Feb 11. Prior to the amendment, offenders faced a maximum fine of RM50,000 upon conviction.

Yesterday, MCMC clarified in a statement that it has not suspended the licence of Maestra Broadcast, the operator of Era FM. However, the company was issued a RM250,000 compound.

The compound was issued after receiving permission from the Attorney General’s Chambers, for an offence under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (as amended and effective from Feb 11, 2025), namely uploading extremely obscene content on Era FM’s official TikTok account.