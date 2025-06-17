Fahmi extends condolences to family of popular 90s singer Sheqal

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil extended his condolences to the family of the late Sheqal, a popular 90s singer who passed away today.

Fahmi said Sheqal, whose real name was Shaharim Salehuddin, was among the singers who frequently appeared on television screens and local radio stations during his primary school years.

“Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. Today, another figure in the country’s entertainment industry has left us forever.

“I still remember during my primary school days, Sheqal was one of the popular singers whose unique voice and emotionally expressive songs were often featured on television and radio stations,” he posted on Facebook.

Fahmi also prayed for Allah SWT to bless the soul of the late Sheqal and place him among the righteous and faithful.

Sheqal, 60, succumbed to pneumonia complications at 12.31 pm today at Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital, Seremban, Negeri Sembilan.

Sheqal had reportedly been wheelchair-bound for the past few years after suffering four strokes since 2020, with the most recent occurring three years ago.