Fahmi ready to listen to views of media practitioners on Printing Presses Act amendment

SHAH ALAM: Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil is prepared to hear the views of media practitioners regarding the proposed amendment to the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984, even though the matter is not under the jurisdiction of his ministry.

Fahmi said he would also contact three journalists’ associations, namely the National Union of Journalists Malaysia (NUJM), the Centre for Independent Journalism (CIJ) and Gerakan Media Merdeka (Geramm) for the purpose.

“I will contact NUJM, CIJ and Geramm to try to understand first (the issues raised) because this was only through media reports.

“Although the draft is not under the care of the Ministry of Communications, I am ready to listen to the views of our media friends and, God willing, we will try to convey,“ he said.

He said this at a press conference after the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) and the National Film Development Corporation of Malaysia (FINAS) at the EPF Tower in Kwasa Damansara, here.

Previously the three associations demanded an explanation from the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding the proposed amendments to the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984, following rumours that the conditions and penalties for the media would be expanded and tightened under the amendment.

Through a joint statement, NUJM, CIJ and Geramm stated that they take the development seriously as it is feared that it will have a major impact on media organisations and personnel and threaten media freedom in Malaysia.

Meanwhile, Fahmi reminded all parties to be careful in using social media as a source of information following the allegation that a government-related real estate investment company spent almost RM14 million to repair toilets.

According to him the matter was not discussed in the Cabinet meeting and he had no information about it.

“Not everything we read is, firstly accurate, secondly full of context (because) sometimes it is uploaded with reasons known only to those who upload it.

“The meaning is that there may be intentions of their own. So there should not be a trial by media situation but we will look into this matter,“ he said.