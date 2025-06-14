KUALA LUMPUR: Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil has advised media practitioners to undergo health screenings to ensure they remain in good shape, especially when carrying out assignments in the field.

He acknowledged the dedication of journalists who worked tirelessly to deliver accurate and verified information to the public, often overlooking their own wellbeing in the process.

“I’ve seen many (journalists) who need a gentle reminder to take care of their health, particularly in terms of heart screenings and other health matters.

“Sometimes we forget to look after ourselves. So this is just a little reminder I wish to convey to my fellow journalists,” he said when speaking at the Gabungan Kelab Media Malaysia (GKMM) Dinner, held in conjunction with the National Journalists’ Day (HAWANA) 2025 here tonight.

Also present were Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Chief Executive Officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin, Bernama Editor-in-Chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj, who is also the HAWANA 2025 Project Director, and Bernama’s senior management.

In conjunction with HAWANA 2025, Fahmi called on all parties to appreciate the role of the media, which remained committed to providing accurate and timely reports to the public.

“I’m deeply concerned because we rarely think about the media teams who work tirelessly to provide verified news and information.

“One thing I hope this year’s HAWANA will bring is greater public understanding and appreciation of the dedication and sacrifices of our media friends,” he said.

Meanwhile, Fahmi urged media organisations and practitioners to understand the capabilities and limitations of Artificial Intelligence (AI), ensuring the technology is used optimally in their work.

“We need to understand AI usage, and I don’t believe that AI can replace journalists at this point, but journalists must learn how AI can assist in our work,” he said.

He also suggested that GKMM and the Tun Abdul Razak Broadcasting and Information Institute (IPTAR) organise several training series, particularly related to AI and other skills for media practitioners.

With the theme “Journalism in the New Era: Embracing AI, Safeguarding Ethics,” HAWANA 2025 runs for three days beginning today, with its highlight event to be officiated tomorrow by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL).