Fahmi sees off Brunei Sultan at Subang Airport

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil was on hand at the Subang Airport yesterday to bid farewell to the Sultan of Brunei, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha, who returned home.

In a Facebook post, Fahmi also shared several photographs of Their Majesties’ departure.

“The Government of Malaysia deeply appreciates the continued contributions of Brunei Darussalam in strengthening the spirit of consensus and regional cooperation.

“We pray that Their Majesties are blessed with lasting good health. Thank you, Your Majesties,” he said.

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah arrived in Malaysia on May 25 to attend the 46th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre on May 26 and 27.

His Majesty had been resting at the National Heart Institute (IJN) since May 27 due to fatigue and continued to rest at a hotel after being discharged from IJN on Saturday (May 31).