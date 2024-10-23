Fahmi to contact Meutya to discuss social media-related issues, digital security

SHAH ALAM: Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil today said that he will contact his newly-appointed Indonesian counterpart, Meutya Hafid, to discuss various important matters, including issues concerning social media and digital security.

He said the ASEAN Summit and related meetings to be chaired by Malaysia next year could serve as an important platform for relevant ministers to address pressing issues related to social media, such as fake news and the increasingly alarming rise of scammers

“Recently, I met with Indonesia’s Ambassador to Malaysia, Hermono, to extend my congratulations on the appointment of Meutya (as the new Minister of Communications and Digital Affairs) and the formation of Indonesia’s new Cabinet, while also expressing my intention to contact my counterpart’s office soon.

“I’m sure there will be many topics we can discuss together later,“ he told a press conference after delivering a lecture at the Ministerial Lecture Series on Digital Security Literacy organised by the Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Faculty of Communication and Media Studies (FKPM) here today.

Elaborating, Fahmi said that although ASEAN does not have regulatory frameworks for social media like the European Union, a coordinated approach among ASEAN member states could enhance online safety for families and children.

Each country could adopt such an approach and tailor it to suit their specific national context, he added.