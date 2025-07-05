DPMM FC to sponsor Super League teams’ travel to Brunei for 2025-2026 season

THE Malaysian Football League (MFL) today confirmed that DPMM FC of Brunei Darussalam will fully sponsor 2025-2026 season Super League teams who will have to travel to the country for matches.

MFL acting chief executive officer Mohd Shazli Shaik Mohd said the sponsorship is part of the main agreement between MFL and DPMM FC to ensure the smooth participation of the club in the local league competition.

“One of the most important things in our agreement with DPMM FC is over the matter.

“So DPMM FC requested that for the coming season, it will be done. Brunei will do it,” he told reporters after the Official Ball Launch Ceremony of the 2025-2026 Malaysian League Season here, today.

Meanwhile, Mohd Shazli explained that although DPMM FC participated in the Malaysian League, the club is not eligible to represent the country in Asian level tournaments such as the AFC Cup or tournaments organised by the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF).

“If Brunei is in a position to qualify for the AFF or AFC slot, Brunei will not represent the slot as our national representative,” he said.

At the event, MFL launched the official ball of the 2025-2026 Malaysia League, namely the PUMA Orbita MFL 1.

Meanwhile, Mohd Shazli announced that 12 teams have confirmed their match venues for the new season with the Darul Makmur Stadium, Kuantan being used as an alternative venue in case there are issues at the state level.

Meanwhile, Immigration FC has been given until Monday to confirm their venue, while MFL will go to Brunei on July 10 and 11 for a special briefing session with DPMM FC.

“Our East Coast area has been settled. Darul Makmur Stadium has also been designated as one of the alternative venues should any team needs one.

“For example, we are aware that Kota Bharu cannot be used during the month of Ramadan because it is used as a place for Tarawih prayers,” he said

He added that the inspection process is currently continuing in the northern part of the peninsula and will end once all venues have been inspected and confirmed.

The MFL previously announced that 13 clubs have confirmed their participation to compete in the new Malaysia League 2025-2026 season.

The clubs competing for the championship this time are Johor Darul Ta’zim FC (JDT), Selangor FC, Penang FC, Kuching City FC, Sabah FC, Terengganu FC, Negeri Sembilan FC, Kelantan Darul Naim FC, Kuala Lumpur City FC, PDRM FC and DPMM FC as well as two clubs from AFL A1, namely Melaka FC and Imigresen FC. - Bernama