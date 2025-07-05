Malaysia U23 football team shows promise ahead of ASEAN Cup

EVEN with only four days of training together, the national Under 23 (U23) football squad was able to beat PDRM FC 1-0 in a friendly match ahead of the ASEAN U23 Mandiri Cup in Jakarta.

Head coach Nafuzi Zain said the match was important for the coaches to evaluate the playing style of the squad, especially to incorporate various input in the short training.

“Even though it’s not perfect, the players today were very positive in translating all instructions and plans assigned to them and most importantly, they managed to create opportunities to score.

“We still have time to train, including two friendly matches, to create understanding between players and boost their fitness levels,” he told reporters at the Sime Darby Training Field, Bukit Jelutong here today.

The starting lineup was still being decided and was in final evaluation and it would depend on how players performed in the two friendly matches this week, he added.

On the U23 ASEAN Mandiri Cup, Nafuzi said the squad was excited especially when they heard that tickets were sold out.

“We are rather excited about playing in Gelora Bung Karno Stadium filled with football fans. The experience is important to remind us to be ready physically and mentally.

“What I can say is that data and analysis from the friendly matches will show the level of our performance in Jakarta,” he said.

The U-23 squad will play Melaka FC on July 8 and Negeri Sembilan on July 11 before leaving for Jakarta, Indonesia.

U23 midfielder Roshisham Haiqal scored the solitary winning goal in the 61st minute to secure his team’s win over PDRM FC earlier today. - Bernama