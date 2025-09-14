Fahmi to meet Meta reps over online gambling advertisements

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil will meet Meta representatives on Sept 22 to address concerns over Facebook, particularly the flood of online gambling ads and questions surrounding the Class Licence for Application Service Providers.

Fahmi said Facebook remains the platform most riddled with gambling promotions, despite repeated complaints and takedowns.

“They have raised several queries and I believe on Sept 22 we can iron out these matters. From the start until now, the majority of content we flagged and removed from Facebook involved online gambling ads.

“If these ads are paid for with credit cards, Facebook should already know they are not permitted in Malaysia.”

He was speaking after launching the Community Day Programme and Penanti National Information Dissemination Centre yesterday.

He said Facebook has so far resisted taking firm action against accounts and ad payments tied to the activity.

He added that the government would not allow criminals to exploit social media for profit at the expense of public harmony.

Fahmi also confirmed that the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission would review defamatory and sub judice content online linked to the inquest into the death of Zara Qairina, the teenager whose case has sparked intense debate nationwide.

He also expressed satisfaction with the rollout of the government’s Sumbangan Asas Rahmah programme at a mini market in Kubang Semang, describing it as smooth and impactful.

“There are no problems. The labels are clear and there are no stock issues. Rice is plentiful and eggs are more than sufficient.”

He added that the MyKad-based redemption system ensures that aid reaches the right people.

“In Malaysia, we know MyKad holders really hold their own cards, so there is no issue of misallocation. This is very good, and we expect the same approach for upcoming programmes, including the RON95 subsidy at RM1.99 per litre.”