Fahmi urges Malaysians to fly Jalur Gemilang year-round for national pride

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians should demonstrate patriotism throughout the year by proudly flying the Jalur Gemilang as a symbol of national identity and unity.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil stated that the spirit of Malaysia should not fade after National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations but continue burning brightly in citizens’ hearts.

He emphasised that displaying the national flag should not be limited to just between National Day and Malaysia Day but maintained as a continuous practice.

Fahmi urged citizens to uphold the Jalur Gemilang with pride and sustain patriotic spirit beyond August and September.

He made these remarks during a live interview on the Selamat Pagi Malaysia programme aired on RTM’s TV1 alongside QSR Brands chief executive officer Nehchal C. Khanna.

The minister noted that widespread flag displays across premises and vehicles have sparked patriotic sentiment among Malaysians and drawn admiration from foreign tourists.

Foreign visitors during National Month have expressed amazement at seeing a country where the national flag is flown with such pride on numerous buildings.

This year’s Malaysia Day celebration will retain the symbolic signing of the Malaysia Day Book incorporating elements from all Malaysian states.

The signing ceremony will occur on September 16 at the PICCA Convention Centre in Penang, selected as the national-level host for the first time.

Fahmi explained that while National Day showcases military assets, Malaysia Day highlights the ceremonial signing by Sabah, Sarawak, and federal leaders.

The unique book features elements from each state and serves as a record of yearly achievements reinforcing Malaysia Day’s significance.

The Ministry of National Unity will organise a special tribute in Kepala Batas to honour former Prime Minister Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi’s legacy.

Side events include Rahmah Sales, government agency booths, and the MADANI Rakyat programme offering services like traffic summons payments.

The Bersama Malaysiaku competition winners will be celebrated on Malaysia Day with prizes for their patriotic contributions.

Fahmi will review preparations in Penang and expects vibrant celebrations with cultural performances and guest artistes.

Nehchal announced QSR Brands’ RM2.8 million contribution from KFC, Pizza Hut, and Life Sources to support Malaysia Day celebrations.

The contribution reflects company values of giving back to the community and supporting nation-building initiatives.

Programmes like Sehati and the KFC Scholarship initiative represent ways the company reinvests in society through meaningful collaborations. – Bernama