Jobless man arrested with RM270,000 in untaxed cigarettes in Arau

KANGAR: Police arrested an unemployed man and seized 1,509 cartons of untaxed cigarettes worth 270,000 Malaysian ringgit in Kampung Rambai, Padang Siding, Pauh in Arau on Wednesday.

Arau police chief Superintendent Ahmad Mohsin Md Rodi said the 37-year-old man was detained by a team from the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division at 10.30 am at a house in the village.

Police searched the house and found the man inside before escorting him outside to check the vehicle, where the untaxed cigarettes were uncovered in the back passenger seat.

Ahmad Mohsin said the seized cigarettes were believed to belong to the man and the case was being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967.

He said the suspect, who has six previous criminal records including drug-related offences and tested positive for methamphetamine, was remanded for four days from yesterday for further investigation. – Bernama