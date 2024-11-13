Fahmi urges retirees to stay alert against rising online scams

PUTRAJAYA: Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil has advised retired ministry staff, government retirees and the elderly to stay alert and avoid falling victim to scams, especially online fraud.

With reports showing a rise in scams affecting retirees, Fahmi urged this group to increase their awareness and stay cautious of these schemes.

“Many retirees impacted by scams are targeted because fraudsters view them as financially stable with fewer financial responsibilities,” he told Bernama and RTM after attending the 2024 ‘Jasamu Dikenang’ event, held in recognition of the ministry’s retirees.

Also present was ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa.

In his speech, Fahmi encouraged retirees to use the National Information Dissemination Centre (NADI), which offers support in cybersecurity and artificial intelligence (AI), as a first line of defence against online scams.

“We have 1,099 NADI centres nationwide under the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), which offer AI and related courses. I invite retirees to stay informed through these centres, including available government support,” he said.

Fahmi also highlighted the importance of strengthening partnerships with veteran associations, such as the Information Department Veteran Association, to facilitate meaningful programmes for retirees.

This, he noted, would foster connections within the retiree community and serve as an effective channel for government information.

Fahmi also proposed that the Tun Abdul Razak Broadcasting and Information Institute (IPPTAR) provide opportunities for retirees to gain new skills through its courses or, alternatively, to engage them as instructors.

Expressing his appreciation for the 144 retirees honoured at the event, Fahmi encouraged them to stay active and maintain their health.