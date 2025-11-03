KANGAR: UMNO Youth agrees if the government re-imposes a travel ban on National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) borrowers who defaulted in repaying their loans.

UMNO Youth chief Datuk Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh said the borrowers involved must be responsible in settling their debts with PTPTN for the sake of future generations.

“Because we have another responsibility to the future generations...if you can go abroad for holiday, don’t tell me you can’t pay your debt.

“This is the basic principle for borrowers,“ he told reporters during a moreh programme with Perlis UMNO Youth here last night which was also attended by its chief Saiful Fariddil Jasmi.

Muhamad Akmal said this in response to a statement by Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Datuk Mustapha Sakmud at Dewan Negara yesterday that the government is considering re-imposing a travel ban on PTPTN borrowers who defaulted in repaying their loans.

Mustapha Sakmud reportedly said that the approach is among the measures being considered by the government to boost loan repayment among PTPTN borrowers.