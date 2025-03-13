PETALING JAYA: The National Registration Department (NRD), in collaboration with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Intelligence Division, busted the syndicate involved in falsifying birth certification documents on Tuesday after a year-long joint intelligence operation.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifudin Nasution said the operation conducted simultaneously across multiple locations in four states, including Putrajaya, Selangor, Penang, and Perak, revealed that the syndicate had falsified birth documents by creating and replicating fake documents to resemble official verification from registered and legal private healthcare facilities.

“These fraudulent documents were then used to cheat NRD for birth registration purposes.

“The syndicate’s modus operandi involved individuals acting as birth informants by submitting fake birth documents at NRD counters during registration. Once an official birth certificate was obtained, it is believed to have been sold on the black market to parents or guardians of children without identification or Malaysian citizenship.

“The syndicate is also suspected of having both domestic and international networks and is likely involved in smuggling undocumented children from abroad to be sold to these parents,“ said Saifuddin.

Saifuddin said NRD, in collaboration with the MACC, worked on this operation codenamed “Ops Tumpang” for over a year.

“This operation was conducted simultaneously at multiple locations across four states on Tuesday. During the operation, 10 local women and eight men were arrested. Among them, four individuals, including a legal practitioner, suspected of acting as a middleman between agents and applicants.

“He is also believed to be the mastermind behind the syndicate.

“Meanwhile, the other six have been identified as birth informants. The authorities also seized RM54,000 in cash from the suspects, believed to be proceeds from these illegal activities,“ said Saifuddin.

NRD has not ruled out the possibility of further arrests as investigations progress.

Saifuddin said the case is being investigated under Section 36(1)(b) of the Births and Deaths Registration Act 1957 (Act 299) for allegedly providing false information during birth registration. If convicted, offenders may face a fine of up to RM20,000, imprisonment of up to three years, or both.

The case is also expected to be investigated under other laws within the jurisdiction of the MACC.

