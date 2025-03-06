KUALA LUMPUR: Falcon Luxe, the private charter division of Falcon, part of Alex Group Investment, has announced the availability of block hours private jet flight access.

“Today, people want flying to be simple. Block hours are our way of making that happen. You do not have to think about availability, pricing, or paperwork every time. You just fly when you need to, and it works,” said Alex Group Investment Founder & Chairman, Sultan Rashit Abdulla Rashit Al Shene.

According to a statement, with its simple concept, clients pre-purchase a set number of flight hours and draw from them as needed, enjoying priority access to Falcon’s fleet.

Block hours are increasingly popular for individuals and organisations seeking a practical, reliable way to fly, as there is no need to request a quote for every flight or deal with repetitive booking procedures.

They are especially useful for companies arranging frequent flights, offering a smarter alternative with cost transparency and guaranteed availability.

In addition, the Falcon Luxe’s block hours bring simplicity and convenience, in which clients know what is included, when they can fly, and receive consistent support every time they travel.

A premier aviation service provider, Falcon Luxe continues to adapt its services to meet the evolving expectations of travellers, delivering flexible private jet travel solutions that simplify the way people fly.