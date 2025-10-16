FAMA assures sufficient food supply in flood-affected states

KUALA NERUS: The Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) has assured that the supply of essential food items in flood-affected states is sufficient and will not be disrupted.

Its chairman Aminuddin Zulkipli said the agency has taken proactive measures by working with various bodies including the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) to ensure that people are not burdened by food shortages.

He explained that supplies from the West Coast can meet demand when floods occur on the East Coast and vice versa based on past experience.

FAMA has cooperated with several agencies on logistics and manpower to ensure all emergency measures can be activated promptly.

The agency has identified flood-prone areas and prepared alternative locations to ensure supply management remains uninterrupted.

Aminuddin said the supply of vegetables continues to come mainly from Cameron Highlands.

FAMA will ensure supplies reach affected locations through various means including direct delivery if that key production area is also affected.

Supplies will be delivered directly to ensure the people’s needs are met if the situation becomes critical.

FAMA will be on the ground to help ensure supplies reach consumers during such emergencies.

Experience in handling past disasters has made FAMA better prepared with a more systematic action plan to ensure smooth supply flow in the market.

Farmers’ markets will only operate in safe areas while intervention measures will be implemented in case of oversupply or shortage.

The agency is not focused on business but on helping people during emergencies.

FAMA’s priority is to ensure sufficient supplies even during floods.

The Agro MADANI Sales Carnival @ Terengganu 2025 was launched for four days starting today at the Terengganu State Sports Complex in Gong Badak.

The event features 140 entrepreneurs across five main clusters including fresh produce and agro-based food products.

It is expected to attract over 40,000 visitors with total sales projected to exceed 1.2 million ringgit. – Bernama