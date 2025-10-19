FAMA ensures stable vegetable supply and low prices during monsoon

GEORGE TOWN: The Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority has assured stable and sufficient supply of raw materials and vegetables throughout the Northeast Monsoon season.

FAMA chairman Aminuddin Zulkipli said prices are expected to remain relatively low due to adequate production levels.

The agency is collaborating with importers to increase stock availability and has completed necessary supply preparations.

“Overall, the supply is stable and sufficient,“ Aminuddin told reporters after officiating the Food and Agro-Based Industry Carnival.

He explained that inter-regional supply support would ensure adequacy if shortages occur in flood-affected areas.

Preparations are approximately 80% complete with assistance from the National Disaster Management Agency for emergency situations.

The Northeast Monsoon 2025/2026 is expected to begin next month and last until March 2026.

The country may experience increased thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds during this period.

Regarding the carnival, Aminuddin said Penang is the second state to host IMAT after Sabah.

The event targets RM700,000 in sales and expects to attract 15,000 visitors.

“The carnival serves as a platform for consumers to access local products while helping entrepreneurs expand market networks,“ he said.

It also aims to enhance entrepreneurship, competitiveness and youth participation in agro-marketing.

Twelve entrepreneurs received FAMA grants and assistance worth RM375,030 at the event.

The assistance included Young Agropreneur Grants, Rezeki Tani assistance and an Agrotourism Grant. – Bernama