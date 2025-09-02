KOTA BHARU: The Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) expects the coconut supply in Kelantan will be sufficient for the upcoming Ramadan and Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.

Kelantan FAMA director Wan Faizatul Aniza Ismayatim said the agency had taken several intervention measures to ensure a steady supply for wholesalers and traders.

“We are aware of the current shortage of coconuts. So what we have done at the FAMA operations centre at the Tunjong Rural Transformation Centre is to identify wholesalers and traders in need, with selling prices ranging from RM2.80 to RM3 per kilogramme.

“Those requiring supply may contact the FAMA operations centre, as we receive stock on a scheduled basis every week,” she told reporters after officiating the Famazara Agro Educare event in Kampung Telok Panji today.

Wan Faizatul Aniza said that due to the limited number of coconut plantations in Kelantan, FAMA had to source supplies externally in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture and gather district-level data to balance supply and demand.