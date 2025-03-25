KUALA LUMPUR:The Agriculture and Food Security Ministry (KPKM), through the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA), has imported and distributed 1,053,011 coconuts or 1,053 metric tonnes worth RM2.42 million as of March 23 this year.

Deputy Minister Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup said the supply would be channelled through 42 FAMA Operations Centres nationwide and marketed to FAMA retail outlets and major wholesalers to ensure the availability of coconuts in the market.

“As part of a short-term plan, the ministry is implementing three intervention measures. First, increasing coconut imports from Indonesia and, second, sourcing supplies from Sabah and Sarawak.

“Third, FAMA and the Farmers’ Organisation Authority are working to procure coconuts from farmers and smallholders nationwide,” he said during the question-and-answer session in the Dewan Negara today.

He was responding to a question from Senator Koh Nai Kwong on the ministry’s preparations to ensure the country does not face a coconut supply crisis in the future.

On long-term measures, Arthur said KPKM encourages large-scale coconut cultivation to enhance domestic production and reduce dependence on imports.

“With these measures in place, KPKM remains committed to ensuring a stable coconut supply while keeping prices competitive for the benefit of consumers and the coconut-based industry,” he added.