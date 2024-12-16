Family lives in fear of loan sharks despite paying RM31,200

IPOH: A family is living in fear after facing threats from loan sharks, or ah long, despite repaying a significant amount beyond the original loan.

The victim, known only as Mrs. Chin, 42, claimed that her family has been receiving threats since November after her 20-year-old son took out an online loan of SGD3,000 (RM9,924) but only received SGD500 (RM1,623).

Chin further claimed that her son, who works in Singapore, repaid SGD500 to the loan shark after being told to pay SGD700 (RM2,315), including a purported processing fee.

“My son thought the matter was resolved after returning the SGD500 and blocking the ah long’s phone number. However, a few days later, I started receiving threats from them as they had my phone number from my son’s loan application,“ she said.

“They continued to issue various threats, demanding RM31,200. We have paid the amount they demanded because we didn’t want to be harassed anymore,“ she said during a press conference at Wisma MCA Perak today.

Chin alleged that her house in Gopeng was targeted with a Molotov cocktail, on Nov 15, causing damage to her husband’s car.

“The ah long struck again on Dec 12 by throwing another Molotov cocktail at my house. It set fire to two neighbouring homes and damaged four vehicles,“ she said, adding the family has filed a police report fearing for their safety.

Meanwhile, Perak MCA Public Complaints and Services Bureau chief Charles Yuen appealed to the authorities to expedite the investigation and apprehend those responsible for these acts of vandalism.

Charles also revealed that the bureau had received 20 complaints this year regarding threats and vandalism linked to loan sharks.