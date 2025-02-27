KUALA LUMPUR: A farm worker pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to attempted murder by dangerous driving, causing two men to be injured in the incident.

M. Devindran, 25, was charged with committing the offence against Mahariff Mahali, 41, and Muhammad Ariff Asraff Jamaluddin, 21, in front of an entertainment centre at Jalan Klang Lama, Brickfields here at 6.18 am last Jan 29.

He is charged under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder which provides a maximum prison sentence of 20 years, upon conviction.

Judge Egusra Ali allowed the man bail of 10,000 with one surety and also ordered him to surrender his passport to the court and not intimidate witnesses.

She also set April 16 for mention.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nadia Eleena Jamaluddin Akbal appeared for the prosecution and lawyer T. Mishant represented the accused.