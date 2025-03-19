BATU PAHAT: A farm worker was charged at the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of a woman, a mother of three, earlier this month.

No plea was recorded from Muhammad Firdaus Baktehir, 29, as the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

He was accused of causing the death of Syarah Nurul Masturah Abdullah, 31, at a house in Kampung Baru, Sri Gading, at around 5 pm on March 8.

The charge, under Section 302 of the Penal Code, carries the death penalty or imprisonment of 30 to 40 years, with a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane if not sentenced to death.

Deputy public prosecutor Sharifah Natasha Syed Ahmad appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was unrepresented.

Magistrate Arun Noval Dass set April 24 for case mention pending the forensic report.

On March 11, Batu Pahat police chief said ACP Shahrulanuar Mushaddat Abdullah Sani said the case was classified as murder after investigations.

A heated argument between the victim and the suspect led to a fire at a house in Kampung Baru, Sri Gading..

The victim suffered 74 per cent burns and died the next day, while the suspect sustained 13.5 per cent burns and was treated at Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital (HSNI).