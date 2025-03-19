MOST Malaysian drivers have encountered road rage at least once, whether on the giving or receiving end.

In a recent viral incident in Kuching on March 15, an 18-year-old driver recorded a woman in a Myvi flipping her middle finger and repeatedly braking in front of his vehicle after being honked at.

The teen claimed she merged into his lane without signaling, prompting him to honk.

This allegedly enraged her, leading her to overtake his car while repeatedly yelling, “Go ahead lah.”

“She almost killed me. She cut into my lane, no signal, nothing,“ he said in the video.

The 1-minute-12-second footage shows the woman repeatedly braking and flashing her hazard lights in the right lane at a traffic light, seemingly trying to provoke him.

At one point, she changed lanes to let him pass, only to stick her hand out the window and make the obscene gesture again.

“Let me see you. I have your number plate now,“ he said while passing her, just before another altercation occurred moments before the video ended.

Padawan District Police Chief, Superintendent Mohd Irwan Hafiz Md Radzi confirmed in a statement today that they received a report about the incident on March 18 at 5:50 PM.

“The woman has been identified. The matter is now being investigated under Section 509 of the Penal Code,“ he stated.

Section 509 prohibits actions intended to insult someone’s modesty through words, sounds, gestures, or objects. If convicted, the woman could face up to five years in jail or a fine.

The police chief advised road users to drive carefully and avoid actions that could offend others’ modesty.