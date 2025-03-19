Stars turn out for second edition of International Series Macau presented by Wynn

FORMER Masters champions Sergio Garcia and Patrick Reed were joined by reigning Asian Tour Order of Merit champion John Catlin and local hero Taichi Kho of Hong Kong for the pre-tournament press conference today (Wednesday) ahead of International Series Macau presented by Wynn.

The second edition of the US $2 million event, the second of 10 elevated events on the Asian Tour calendar, takes place from 20-23 March at the Macau Golf and Country Club.

The prestigious tournament has taken on added significance this year, after being confirmed by The R&A as one of 15 events in 11 countries that form The Open Qualifying Series for 2025.

A total of 17 LIV Golf stars are participating alongside the cream of the Asian Tour, and the leading three non-exempt players will earn a place at The Open, the fourth major of the year, which takes place at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland from 17-20 July.

The 2017 Masters champion Garcia said: “This is an important week. It’s a great tournament, I feel very good. With those three spots for The Open Championship, my favourite major, I would love to be back in it. So I’m going to give it my best shot this week.”

Reed, who won the famous green jacket the year after Garcia, added: “I feel like any time you have an opportunity to qualify for a major, it just gives you a little bit extra motivation to go out and a little bit more drive to go out and try to go play the best golf game.”

Catlin, who carded a historic 59 on his way to a play-off victory last season, added: “I am looking forward to this week. You know, I feel like I’m playing some good golf, and I’m looking forward to getting out there and competing and trying to hoist this hardware again. To have a chance on that back nine on Sunday, that’s my main focus.”

Local hero Taichi, from Hong Kong, added: “I feel like my game is trending in the right direction. And it’s really exciting to be here, back in Macau, which is a golf course and tournament I’m quite familiar with.

“So being here is really exciting. And to have so many local players this week and the major champions besides us, is very motivating to me, and I’m sure motivating to everyone else. So itis going to be a great week, and my game feels good.”

The press conference was followed by a special ceremonial tee shot on the first tee and lion dance ceremony which officially got this year’s edition of the tournament underway.

VIPs at the ceremony included Mr Luís Gomes, President of the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Ms Jennifer Si Tou, Head of Tourism Product and Events Department of Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), Ms Linda Chen, President, Vice Chairman and Executive Director of Wynn Macau, Limited, Mr Rahul Singh, Head of The International Series, LIV Golf, Mr. Cho Minn Thant, Commissioner & CEO, Asian Tour, Mr Dominic Wall, Regional Managing Director – Asia-Pacific at The R&A, and Mr Siu Yu Hong, National Director of Macau Special Olympics. Garcia, Reed, Catlin and Taichi were also present for the opening ceremony.

A cheque of US$ 25,000 was presented by The International Series to Macau Special Olympics at the ceremony as part of its commitment to support host destinations and help the development of sport across the wider community in Macau.

Rahul Singh, Head of The International Series, and Linda Chen, President, Vice Chairman and Executive Director of Wynn Macau, Limited, handed over the cheque to Sui Yu Hong, National Director of Macau Special Olympics, along with athlete Sin Kei Cheong.

Round one of the International Series Macau presented by Wynn gets underway on Thursday, and the tournament runs until Sunday.

Entry to the International Series Macau presented by Wynn is free, but registration is required. For more information and to secure your spot, visit

www.internationalseries.com.