RM100m redevelopment for Alamanda Shopping Centre

PUTRAJAYA: Alamanda Shopping Centre, managed by Suria KLCC Sdn Bhd, unveiled its transformative redevelopment backed by a RM100 million investment from Putrajaya Holdings Sdn Bhd.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who officiated the event highlighted its significance as a cornerstone of Putrajaya’s retail and lifestyle landscape.

As a cherished landmark in Putrajaya, he said Alamanda’s redevelopment marks a step forward for the city, creating a vibrant hub for both the local community and visitors.

Anwar also said that the collaboration between Putrajaya Holdings and the government, which has introduced the country’s first Kiosk Sentuhan Madani at Alamanda, enabled the public to conduct digital transactions with selected government departments beyond working hours.

The ceremony was also attended by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

The redevelopment, which commenced on June 20, 2023, marks the first major overhaul since the mall’s establishment in 2004.

At the heart of this redevelopment is the all-new Escape Putrajaya at the Esplanade, a 151,548 sq ft outdoor adventure park created in partnership with Sim Leisure Group Ltd. Designed to bring together adventure and nature, it promises an exhilarating experience for families and friends.

Further enhancing Alamanda’s entertainment offerings, the upgrade includes a family-friendly 10 hall TGV Cinemas and an expanded U-Bowl X bowling centre with 26 lanes.

The transformation also introduces a 27% increase in net lettable area (NLA) of 199,000 sq ft (including Escape Putrajaya). In line with Alamanda’s tagline “Easy Vibrant Shopping,” the mall welcomes a dynamic mix of brands with 29 new stores and counting.

The new tenant mix has a well-balanced shopping and leisure experience tailored to Putrajaya’s evolving demographics.

Alamanda now boasts a sophisticated new look with sleek marble flooring, glass balustrades, and stainless-steel handrails. Meanwhile, the new Plaza and façade complement Alamanda’s new landscape, seamlessly connecting visitors to new retail offerings.

Outside, a 60,000 sq ft landscape features lush lawns overlooking the lake, planter boxes with built in seating filled with native plant species, and a deck crafted from sustainable materials.

Alamanda’s new Esplanade features high-volume low-speed (HVLS) fans for optimal climate control, offering a comfortable outdoor dining experience while overlooking the fun activities at Escape Putrajaya.

To accommodate increased visitor traffic, car park traffic flow has been optimised, ensuring a smooth and seamless shopping experience for all.

Putrajaya Holdings Sdn Bhd CEO Datuk Izwan Hasli Mohd Ibrahim said, “More than 30 years ago, Putrajaya Holdings has envisioned and developed Putrajaya not just through infrastructure but by creating spaces that enrich its communities. Alamanda’s rejuvenation is a timely step forward into a more purpose-driven development, one that fosters growth and delivers long-term value to the community residing in Putrajaya and beyond.”

Suria KLCC Sdn Bhd CEO Francis Tan said, “Alamanda Shopping Centre is much more than just a retail space; it is an iconic community landmark where families, friends, and neighbours come together. This redevelopment elevates Alamanda into a vibrant lifestyle destination, blending modern retail, dining, and entertainment with thoughtfully designed spaces that cater to the diverse needs of Putrajaya’s residents and visitors. With these exciting additions, Alamanda is poised to set a new benchmark in ‘retailtainment’.”