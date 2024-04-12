FashionValet founders set to face CBT charges tomorrow - MACC

PETALING JAYA: Following a month-long investigation, the founders of FashionValet, Datin Vivy Yusof and Datuk Fadzaruddin Shah Anuar, are set to be charged with criminal breach of trust (CBT).

Tan Sri Azam Baki, the chief commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) told New Straits Times that the couple will face charges under Section 409 of the Penal Code.

“Yes, they will face criminal breach of trust charges at the Special Corruption Court in Kuala Lumpur tomorrow,“ he was quoted as saying.

