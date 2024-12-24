MELAKA: The Melaka government has expressed its heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims involved in the tragic accident, which occurred last night at KM 204 of the North-South Expressway (PLUS) northbound.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh also urged relevant departments and agencies overseeing heavy vehicles to ensure full compliance with safety regulations by vehicle owners and drivers, to prevent such incidents in the future.

“I offer my condolences to the families of the victims, and share in the sadness of this unfortunate event,” he said.

“We have been informed that the accident was likely caused by a lorry tyre which came off, so I urge vehicle owners to ensure that their heavy vehicles are always properly maintained and safe,” he added.

He made these remarks when speaking to reporters, after appearing as a guest on the Dak Rauf Masuk Konti segment, on Melaka.fm, today.

He also emphasised that, during the school holidays and Christmas celebrations, all parties must take responsibility for their own safety and the safety of others, as it remains a top priority for everyone.

Earlier, media reports confirmed that seven people were killed and 33 others injured, in an accident involving a tour bus ferrying 27 passengers, two lorries, a car, and a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), at KM 204 of the PLUS Expressway northbound, last night.

Initial investigations revealed that the crash occurred when a dislodged tyre from a southbound lorry landed in the middle of the road.

The driver of the bus, which was travelling in the same direction, was unable to avoid hitting the tyre, causing him to lose control. The bus then skidded into the opposite lane, crashing into a car, followed by a lorry and the MPV.

The accident resulted in the deaths of seven people at the scene, including a driver and four MPV passengers, as well as the bus driver and one bus passenger.