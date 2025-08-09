KBS to prioritise sports schools needing assistance in Malaysia

THE Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) will identify and prioritise sports schools requiring immediate assistance in facilities and other needs.

Deputy Minister Adam Adli Abdul Halim stated that discussions with the Ministry of Education (MOE) are ongoing to improve sports schools, including expertise, coaching, and infrastructure.

He cited Bukit Jalil Sports School as an example, sharing facilities with the National Sports Council and Malaysian Sports Corporation.

KBS aims to strengthen cooperation with other sports schools to address their needs effectively.

Adam Adli spoke after flagging off participants of the ASEAN Solidarity Cycling Tour 2025 at Dataran Batu Buruk.

He assured that KBS remains committed to athlete development programmes despite sports schools being under MOE’s jurisdiction.

The ministry has formed a Sports Development Cabinet Committee (JKPS) to review responsibilities between KBS and MOE.

JKPS facilitates comprehensive discussions to improve coordination between both ministries.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim recently stressed the government’s commitment to upgrading sports school facilities nationwide.

Anwar confirmed discussions with Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh to expedite necessary assistance. - Bernama