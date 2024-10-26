Fatal crash: Remains of four family members laid to rest

KUALA BERANG: The remains of four members of a family, who tragically lost their lives in a collision between a lorry and a Perodua Myvi, at KM 86 of the Gua Musang-Lojing road, yesterday, were laid to rest this morning.

Mohd Junaizi Jusoh, 48, was buried alongside his son, Muhammad Fakrul Danish, 20, in a single grave, while Mohd Junaizi’s wife, Shazwani Ismail, 39, was interred with her sister, Farhana, 35, in another grave, at 9.38 am.

A sombre atmosphere enveloped the Muslim Cemetery of Kampung Payang Kayu, where over 500 family members, relatives, and friends gathered to pay their respects, including the two daughters of Mohd Junaizi and Shazwani: Nur Jihan Irdina, 13, and Nur Anis Zahra Nazihah, 12.

Earlier, the remains of the four victims arrived at the Kampung Payang Kayu Mosque, from Gua Musang Hospital, Kelantan, at around 7 am. Funeral prayers were held at the mosque.

Hasmah Abu Bakar, 63, the mother of Shazwani and Farhana, said that she never anticipated her daughters’ invitation for her to join them on their vacation to Cameron Highlands, Pahang, would foreshadow their loss, viewing it instead as a simple getaway rather than a farewell.

“Shazwani was incredibly excited, and couldn’t wait to reach Cameron Highlands, so we didn’t stop to eat anywhere and just had bread in the car, eager to arrive quickly.

“The oddest part was Farhana’s change of heart. Whenever Shazwani mentioned wanting to go to Cameron Highlands, Farhana would usually get upset. However, just a few days ago, after Shazwani invited her, she readily agreed,” Hasmah shared with reporters.

She noted that their plan for a two-day, one-night vacation was hastily arranged by Shazwani on Wednesday. The family departed at about 8 am yesterday, in a convoy of three vehicles, including the Perodua Myvi driven by Farhana.

In addition to the four victims, the tragic accident also claimed the life of the lorry driver, G. Mageswara, 53.

According to Gua Musang district police chief, Supt Sik Choon Foo, the preliminary investigation revealed that the accident occurred around 11 am. The lorry, travelling from Cameron Highlands towards Lojing, is believed to have lost control and veered into the opposite lane, colliding with the Myvi, which then plunged into a ravine, while the lorry overturned in the opposite lane.