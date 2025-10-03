Fatal Honda Jazz crash: Teen’s sister apologises

PETALING JAYA: The sister of an 18-year-old driver involved in a fatal accident that killed two teenagers in Senawang, Negri Sembilan has publicly apologised for comments she made following the incident.

In a video posted to social media, Nur Athirah Najwa expressed remorse for her earlier statements, which had sparked public outrage.

“Assalamualaikum, I am Nur Athirah Najwa, the sister of the individual involved in the Senawang accident. I would like to apologise to the victims’ families and all Malaysians for my excessive comments and posts that have caused outrage.

“I realise that I made those posts in an emotional state. I sincerely apologise and deeply regret my actions,“ she said in the 34-second video.

In a separate statement two days ago, a family representative of the driver expressed their regret.

“I, on behalf of the family of the individual involved, sincerely apologise to the entire family of the deceased. I deeply regret the inappropriate remarks made by my niece.

“We were unaware that she had been responding to comments and making such statements. As a family, we fully acknowledge our fault and do not seek to justify any wrongdoing. We accept responsibility and are prepared for whatever comes next.”

The family urged the public to forgive their niece for her remarks, expressing their own distress over the incident and acknowledging the immense grief and hardship faced by the victims’ family.

They indicated that Nur Athirah would make a formal public statement at an appropriate time and requested privacy for other young family members.

“Please stop sharing the faces of my other nieces and nephews. They are still young, and we fear for their mental well-being.”

It was reported that the accident occurred on March 6 at Jalan Persiaran Senawang 1 near the Matahari Height traffic light intersection.

According to police reports, the Honda Jazz driven by Nur Athirah’s brother failed to stop at a red light and collided with two motorcycles.

The crash resulted in the deaths of two male students—a 15-year-old rider and a 16-year-old passenger on a Modenas Kriss motorcycle. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, who does not possess a licence, was travelling with a 17-year-old passenger at the time of the incident.

Police are investigating the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, and anyone with dashcam footage of the accident is requested to come forward.