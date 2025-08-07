Father charged with murder of six-year-old son in Jelebu

JELEBU: A father was charged in the Magistrate’s Court today with the murder of his six-year-old son by the roadside at Kilometre 25 of Jalan Rompin in Bahau last month.

M. Arunkumar, 36, nodded in understanding after the charge was read out to him before Magistrate Norshazwani Ishak.

No plea was recorded from the accused, who was unrepresented, as the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The e-hailing driver was charged with killing the boy between 9.02 am and 12.55 pm on July 23, under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

If convicted, he faces the death penalty or a maximum of 40 years imprisonment and 12 strokes of the cane.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Rasyidah Murni Adzmi requested a date for the prosecution to obtain the post-mortem, chemical, forensic, and DNA reports.

The court set Sept 10 for case mention at the Seremban High Court.

Media reports cited that the accused lodged a police report on July 24 claiming his son had gone missing in the Taman Bukit Indah area in Iskandar Puteri, Johor.

The man claimed that his son went missing at around 4 pm on July 23, after he was left alone in the car while the suspect was getting food.

The boy’s remains were found buried in an area in Rompin, Jempol, at 4.30 pm on July 28. - Bernama