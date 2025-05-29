Father, daughter die in three-vehicle crash in Segamat

SEGAMAT: A father and daughter were tragically killed in a three-vehicle collision at KM 173 of Jalan Johor Bahru-Seremban in Segamat yesterday, police have confirmed.

Segamat police chief Supt Ahmad Zamry Marinsah said that the incident occurred at about 6.50 pm at KM 173, Jalan Johor Bahru–Seremban, involving three vehicles travelling in the same direction from Labis towards Segamat.

“Upon arriving at the scene, the Toyota Hilux, driven by the victim and carrying five passengers, was believed to have attempted to overtake the vehicle ahead but failed.

“It then collided with the right rear of another four-wheel drive, driven by a local man in his 30s, before crashing into a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) driven by a local woman in her 30s, who was accompanied by two passengers,” he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Zamry said that due to the impact of the collision, the vehicle driven by the victim skidded into an oil palm plantation on the right side of the road, causing the driver, Mohd Fitri Md Said, 39, and his daughter, Nurin Insyirah, nine, to die at the scene.

“Four other passengers - the victim’s wife, Nurain Farhana Johari, 32, and their three children, Nur Atiya, two, Muhammad Zikri, 11, and Nur Husna, four - sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment,” he said.