Father drowns after rescuing son from river in Tanah Merah

KOTA BHARU: A father who heroically rescued his son from drowning in a river two days ago has been found dead.

The body of 46-year-old Saifuldin Ramli @ Ghazali was discovered this morning approximately 700 metres from where he was last seen.

Tanah Merah Police chief Superintendent Mohd Haki Hasbullah confirmed the recovery occurred at 7 am.

Saifuldin had been walking with his son near their home in Jalan Kampung Sat when the child fell into the water on Monday.

He successfully saved his son but was swept away by strong currents during the rescue.

The victim’s body has been transported to hospital for a post-mortem examination. – Bernama