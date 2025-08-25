Father feared drowned after rescuing son in Tanah Merah river

KOTA BHARU: A father is feared drowned after heroically rescuing his eight-year-old son from a river in Tanah Merah earlier today.

The 46-year-old man, identified only as Budin, was walking with his child near their home in Jalan Kampung Sat when the boy fell into the water.

Although he successfully saved his son from drowning, strong currents swept him away in the sand dredging area of the river.

Tanah Merah Fire and Rescue Station Operations Commander Roslan Ismail confirmed the victim’s full identity remains pending confirmation until family members return home with the rescued child.

The emergency call reached authorities through MERS 999 at 7.26 pm, prompting immediate dispatch of rescue teams to the location 3.6 kilometres away.

Rescue personnel arrived at the scene by 7.45 pm and promptly requested assistance from the Water Rescue Team for search operations.

The search and rescue operation continues with collaboration between fire and rescue personnel, police, and local residents to locate the missing father. – Bernama