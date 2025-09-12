Father pleads not guilty to causing death of two sons in Port Dickson

SEREMBAN: A 46-year-old father pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here to charges of causing the death of his two children at Sungai Linggi estuary in Tanjung Agas, Port Dickson.

Abdul Rahman Mahmud entered his plea after the charge was read before Judge Datin Surita Budin.

The accused faces charges under Section 304(a) of the Penal Code for causing the deaths of his six and eight-year-old children on September 4 at approximately 11.45 am.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of 30 years imprisonment and a possible fine upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor M Pusppa did not offer bail, citing the serious nature of the offence.

The unrepresented accused wept and pleaded for bail to visit his children’s graves.

The court denied bail and set November 10 for the next mention of the case.

The accused and a 41-year-old woman had previously been remanded in connection with the children’s deaths.

The siblings drowned on September 4 after becoming trapped in a car that slid into Sungai Linggi while a woman in the vehicle was rescued by members of the public.

Their father survived as he was outside the vehicle at the time of the incident.

The remains of the two children were laid to rest by the Negeri Sembilan Islamic Religious Affairs Department at Maqbarah Salimah cemetery in Taman Intan Perdana, Port Dickson on September 9. – Bernama