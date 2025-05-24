Father’s remand extended in child abuse probe

GEORGE TOWN: The remand for a man has been extended until May 29 to facilitate investigations into the alleged abuse of his Standard Six daughter, who sustained wounds and bruises on her back in an incident in Sungai Ara, near here.

Southwest District Police chief ACP Sazalee Adam said the 47-year-old factory supervisor in Bayan Lepas was arrested on Tuesday and remanded for four days until today.

“The remand order for the man expires today and police have obtained a five-day extension until May 29, to allow us to complete the investigation into the case,“ he told Bernama when contacted today.

“Based on investigations and examination, the girl’s 15-year-old elder brother did not suffer any injuries and was not abused or beaten, but further investigation is underway,“ he added.

He also said the man’s 49-year-old wife was still in custody as her remand had not expired, and police were investigating the case under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001.

Media previously reported that police arrested a married couple to assist investigations into a case involving a girl found with bruises and wounds on her back, believed to be from caning, at a house in Sungai Ara.