PM Anwar defends Nurul Izzah’s appointment, rejects claims of nepotism

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has refuted allegations of nepotism regarding the selection of his daughter Nurul Izzah as the new deputy president of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), insisting that the appointment was made through a democratic process and received the open support of party members.

Anwar, who is also PKR president, slammed the narrative being played out by some quarters and stressed that Nurul Izzah’s credibility, like other leaders in the party, should be fairly assessed based on her strength and contributions to the party’s struggle.

“Responding to allegations of nepotism made by some quarters, I recall the time when my wife (Datuk Seri Dr Wan) Azizah Wan Ismail) emerged to lead this party at its most difficult time, when all instruments of power were used to extinguish the torch of Keadilan’s struggle. At that time, no voice was heard accusing her of nepotism.

“However, when (Nurul) Izzah progressed through the democratic process and openly gained the support of party members, this accusation was suddenly made,” Anwar said in a Facebook post today.

Yesterday, Nurul Izzah scored a landslide victory in the PKR election, defeating incumbent Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli to be appointed as deputy president for the 2025-2028 term, which saw a significant change in the party’s top leadership.

Nurul Izzah, 44, obtained 9,803 votes compared to Rafizi’s 3,866, making her the first woman to hold the party’s number two position which was previously dominated by male leaders.

Anwar said PKR cannot be trapped in the enemy’s narrative and must firmly fight against narratives that try to distort the party’s struggle.

“We are not afraid of being tested because Keadlian was born from undergoing various tests. We are not afraid of being criticised because Keadilan was founded on the courage to fight tyranny and injustice,“ he said.

He said PKR would continue to be the voice of the people by raising an economic agenda that defends the vulnerable, tearing down the walls of oppression and consistently driving reform and governance that is more transparent, clean and authoritative.

The PKR president also called on the party’s leadership and members to continue to uphold the principles of justice, strengthen integrity and firmly reject narrow politics based on racism and slander that are the playthings of the opposition.

According to Anwar, PKR is not just a political party, it is a platform for struggle built on the sweat, tears and confidence of the people that this country can be managed more justly, equitably with principle.

“Therefore, our loyalty should not be to individuals, but rather to the ideals of this struggle. Let’s rise together, move in unison and strengthen the ranks of the struggle so that we are better prepared to face the challenges of election. This struggle is not over yet,“ he said.