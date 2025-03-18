Father, son die in fiery trailer crash on PLUS Expressway

IPOH: A man and his son were burned to death after the sand-laden trailer they were travelling in crashed into the rear of a cotton-loaded trailer and burst into flames at Kilometre (KM) 331.8 of the North-South Expressway (PLUS), northbound, this morning.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director of operations Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said that the operations centre received an emergency call about the accident at 7.46 am.

He said a team of officers and personnel from the Bidor Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) was dispatched to the scene and arrived at 7.57 am.

“The operations commander reported that the accident involved a sand-laden trailer, which crashed into the rear of a cotton-loaded trailer. The male driver of the sand-laden trailer, believed to be in his 40s, was found trapped inside the burnt-out vehicle.

“Meanwhile, another victim, the driver’s son, in his 20s, was also found burned to death, and the body was removed by the rescue team,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the remains of both victims had been handed over to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), for further action.