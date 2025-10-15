Federal Court dismisses Semantan Estate’s bid for enlarged appeal panel

PUTRAJAYA: The Federal Court has dismissed Semantan Estate (1952) Sdn Bhd’s application for an enlarged panel to hear its leave to appeal application.

The case concerns the Court of Appeal’s ruling that the Federal Land Registrar is not required to register the 263.272-acre Duta Enclave land in the company’s name.

Federal Court deputy registrar Wan Norazimin Kassim confirmed the dismissal in an October 14 letter sighted by Bernama.

The hearing will now proceed before a standard three-judge Federal Court panel on November 6 as previously scheduled.

This follows the Court of Appeal’s June 24 ruling that allowed the government’s appeal against Semantan Estate.

The appellate court found the company not entitled to the land title but eligible for adequate compensation based on 1956 land values.

The compensation sum assessed by the High Court must be reduced by RM1.325 million already paid by the government in 1956.

Semantan Estate is also entitled to mesne profits, with the quantum to be assessed by the High Court.

Both parties must appoint valuation experts to assess the land value within 90 days from the June 24 judgment.

The disputed Duta Enclave land in Jalan Duta hosts several government buildings including the national hockey stadium and MACC Academy.

Semantan Estate began legal proceedings in 2003 by suing the government over alleged unlawful land acquisition.

The High Court ruled in the company’s favour in 2009, finding the acquisition unlawful, with government appeals subsequently dismissed.

In February 2017, Semantan Estate sued the Federal Land Registrar to enforce the 2009 ruling.

The High Court ordered the land title transfer in August 2024, but this was overturned by the Court of Appeal.

The Federal Court granted Semantan Estate a stay of the Court of Appeal’s decision on August 28 pending its leave to appeal outcome. – Bernama