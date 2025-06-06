KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Court will deliver its ruling on June 19 in the appeal filed by SIS Forum (Malaysia) against a fatwa issued by the Selangor religious authorities, which declared the organisation deviant and contrary to Islamic teachings.

The matter was confirmed by Datuk Zainul Rijal Abu Bakar, counsel for the Selangor Fatwa Committee, when contacted today.

“The court informed the parties of the decision date via email on May 20,“ he said.

In addition to the Selangor Fatwa Committee, the Selangor Islamic Religious Council (MAIS) and the Selangor government are also named as respondents in the appeal.

On Aug 21, 2023, the Federal Court granted leave to SIS Forum and its founder, Zainah Mahfoozah Anwar, to appeal against the Court of Appeal’s earlier decision dismissing their bid to annul the fatwa.

In a 2-1 majority decision, the Court of Appeal held that the fatwa issued by the Selangor Fatwa Committee did not constitute a final decision and, therefore, could not be challenged by way of judicial review.

SIS Forum and Zainah had appealed to the Court of Appeal after the High Court dismissed their application for a judicial review on Aug 27, 2019.

The fatwa, gazetted by the Selangor State Government on July 31, 2014, declared SIS Forum, as well as any individual or group subscribing to liberalism and pluralism, as deviant and contrary to Islamic teachings.

The fatwa further directed that any publication espousing liberal or pluralist views be banned and seized, and urged the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission to censor social media content deemed contrary to Islamic teachings and syariah law.