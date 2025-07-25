Federal Court to hear Isa Samad appeal on Oct 29

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Court has scheduled October 29 to hear the prosecution’s appeal against the acquittal of former Felda chairman Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad in a corruption case involving RM3 million. The decision was made during an online case management session today.

Mohd Isa, 75, was cleared of all nine corruption charges related to the purchase of Merdeka Palace Hotel & Suites in Kuching, Sarawak. Deputy public prosecutor Afzainizam Abdul Aziz confirmed the hearing date, adding that written submissions must be filed two weeks before the appeal.

Mohd Isa’s lawyer, Siti Sarah Khalil, stated that the court directed parties to submit their arguments by October 14, with another case management set for October 15.

The prosecution filed its appeal on March 7, 2024, presenting 24 grounds to challenge the Court of Appeal’s decision. On March 6, 2024, a three-judge panel overturned Mohd Isa’s conviction and six-year prison sentence, along with a RM15.45 million fine imposed by the High Court in 2021.

The charges stemmed from allegations that Mohd Isa received RM3.09 million in bribes between 2014 and 2015 to facilitate Felda’s purchase of the hotel for RM160 million. The offences were said to have occurred at Menara Felda in Kuala Lumpur. - Bernama

Under Section 16(a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009, the maximum penalty for such offences is 20 years in prison and a fine of at least five times the bribe amount or RM10,000, whichever is higher. - Bernama