KUANTAN: The Federal Government has allocated more than RM858 million under the Fifth Rolling Plan (RP5) of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) for Pahang to implement road infrastructure projects.

State Public Works, Transport and Health Committee chairman Datuk Razali Kassim said the funds were channelled through the Ministry of Works to implement two road upgrading projects involving allocations of RM100 million and RM124.82 million.

He added that RM320 million was also channelled through the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development for five other projects, including the upgrading of Jalan Pos Sinderut in Lipis.

“All these projects are at the Public Works Department design stage,” he said when winding up the debate on the motion of thanks for the royal address at the State Legislative Assembly sitting at Wisma Sri Pahang here today.

On healthcare, Razali said RM28.98 million has been allocated for 40 dilapidated clinics in the state, involving 12 demolish-and-rebuild projects and 28 repair and upgrade works, all of which are underway and expected to be completed by November.

In response to complaints that the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital in Temerloh only has six Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds, he said the claim was unfounded, adding that the hospital provides critical care services with 18 ICU beds for adults and 31 Neonatal ICU beds for infants.

Meanwhile, state Welfare, Women and Family Development Committee chairman Datuk Sabariah Saidan said that, as of March, the Social Welfare Department (JKM) has provided monthly financial aid to 30,456 recipients in Pahang.

She said the temporary financial assistance initiative involved an expenditure of over RM14 million and aimed to help individuals or families in need to have a better quality of life.

State Local Government, Housing, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman Datuk Mohammad Fakhruddin Mohd Ariff said the state government planned to establish another Seladang Conservation Centre at Jalan Bukit Rengit, Lanchang.

“The Wildlife Department is in the process of applying for funding under the 13MP for the project. If approved, there will be two seladang conservation centres in Pahang, strengthening ex-situ conservation efforts,” he said.

He added that the state government would also continue with phase 6 of the Pahang People’s Housing programme this year, with a total of 470 housing units to be developed at a value of RM36 million.

The sitting resumes tomorrow.