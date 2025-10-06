Federal government financial statements 2024 adequately maintained, says audit

KUALA LUMPUR: The accounting records of the Federal Government’s Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2024, are adequately maintained and updated according to the Auditor-General’s report.

Auditor-General Datuk Seri Wan Suraya Wan Mohd Radzi stated that the Federal Government’s overall financial performance in 2024 showed improvement with reduced fiscal metrics.

She confirmed the Financial Statements presented a true and fair view of the government’s financial position for the year.

An Auditor-General’s Certificate with an Unmodified Opinion accompanied by a Paragraph on Other Matters has been issued for these statements.

The Federal Government’s deficit decreased by 12.224 billion ringgit to 79.166 billion ringgit compared to 91.390 billion ringgit in the previous year.

The deficit-to-GDP ratio also declined to 4.1% from five per cent in 2023, outperforming the 4.3% target set under the 2024 Budget.

This achievement provides a strong foundation toward meeting the medium-term fiscal deficit target of below three per cent.

Among issues highlighted was the delayed forward operating base project off Pulau Mabul in Sabah planned since 2016.

The project remained incomplete as of last July despite an original completion date of November 16, 2024.

Identified issues included delays in constructing the resettlement building and main building alongside the uncommenced construction jetty.

The National Audit Department has expanded its auditing coverage to 1,856 entities including companies through the e-SelfAudit System.

This system leverages digitalisation technology to enable annual audits of all companies beginning this year.

The three main elements audited are achievement of entity mandates, compliance with governance aspects, and financial performance.

Financial Statements of 13 state governments were completed as of December 31, 2024.

An Auditor-General’s Certificate with an Unmodified Opinion was issued to Melaka, Pahang, Penang, and Terengganu.

The same certificate with a Paragraph on Other Matters was issued to Johor, Perak, Kedah, Kelantan, Sarawak, Sabah, Negeri Sembilan, Perlis, and Selangor.

The LKAN 3/2025 was tabled in the Dewan Rakyat after receiving consent from His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim.

It comprises 14 reports including one federal-level report and state-level reports on financial statements.

The federal-level LKAN 3/2025 will be uploaded on the National Audit Department website following its tabling.

Public access begins from 10 am today via http://lkan.audit.gov.my and https://agdashboard.audit.gov.my.

Enquiries or feedback regarding the report may be directed via email to jbaudit@audit.gov.my. – Bernama