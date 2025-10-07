MPC and automotive associations boost productivity with AI transformation programme

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia Productivity Corporation is collaborating with automotive associations to strengthen industry productivity through digital transformation.

MPC is working with the Perodua Suppliers Association and Proton Vendors Association on the AI for Productivity Transformation Programme.

The programme implemented under the Automotive Productivity Nexus aims to accelerate digital transformation among local automotive companies.

Seventeen artificial intelligence-powered productivity improvement projects have already been developed through this initiative.

Participating companies are now ready to expand autonomous AI usage to other parts of their production operations.

At least 50 more AI projects will be implemented within five years to accelerate digital transformation.

AutoPN chairman Datuk Abdul Rashid Musa said the programme has significantly impacted participating companies’ performance.

“This initiative has significantly reduced the time needed for the preparation and monitoring of production performance,“ he said.

“The use of AI enables companies to operate more efficiently, allowing them to focus on higher value-added activities.”

MPC director-general Datuk Zahid Ismail said this collaborative approach effectively strengthens the local workforce.

“Workers now have skills to use AI in daily operations and act as transformation agents within their respective organisations,“ he said.

“This effort has also contributed to enhancing the capability in the use of digital tools and technologies as reported in the World Competitiveness Ranking.”

Malaysia’s ranking for the digital usage indicator surged to 37th place this year from 58th in 2024.

This represents continuous progress of local companies in leveraging AI technology.

Zahid said empowering the workforce through digital and AI technologies is crucial for automotive sector productivity growth.

This move supports the national agenda to increase competitiveness across the industry.

The initiative aligns with the country’s target to achieve 3.6% average labour productivity growth annually under the 13th Malaysia Plan.

This ensures Malaysia’s automotive industry remains competitive in the global market. – Bernama