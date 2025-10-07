Melco launches the world’s first and Macau’s only integrated resort hospital with MRI & CT facilities

MACAO SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 October 2025 – Melco Resorts & Entertainment has announced the launch of the world’s first and Macau’s only integrated resort hospital with MRI & CT Scanning facilities in partnership with iRad, Hong Kong’s largest MRI diagnostic services provider. This initiative underlines Melco’s commitment to supporting the SAR government’s efforts to promoting the development of the “Big Health” sector and advancing Macau’s position as a growing medical tourism hub. The new iRad Hospital further enhances the city’s tourism infrastructure by introducing a robust medical and wellness ecosystem that strategically complements its existing world-class offerings.

Located in Melco’s Studio City, the newly-opened iRad Hospital redefines the healthcare experience by seamlessly integrating world-class health screening, diagnostic imaging, aesthetic medicine, longevity treatments, and medical concierge services. This revolutionary healthcare concept pioneers a new era of medical tourism in Macau, positioning the city as a prime destination for health, rejuvenation, and well-being.

iRad Hospital leverages the growing global demand for high-quality medical services and continued rise in the number of tourists visiting Macau. By offering cutting-edge medical tourism experiences, the hospital aims to attract regional and overseas visitors, encouraging longer stays longer and higher spending at both Studio City and in Macau, while attracting repeat and long term guests through providing top-tier medical tourism experiences.

A grand opening event was hosted at iRad Hospital in Studio City today, where Guests of Honor including Mr. Lo Iek Long, Director for Department of Health of the Macao SAR; Ms. Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director of Macau Government Tourism Office; Mr. Che Weng Keong, Alex, President of the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute of the Macao SAR and Mr. Sun Yaohua, Director of the Economic Affairs Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR, were welcomed by Melco Chairman & CEO, Mr. Lawrence Ho, President and Board Director, Mr. Evan Winkler, Chief Advisor, Dr. Kent Wong; and iRad Hospital’s Honorary Chairman Mr. Dennis Tam; Founder & Chairman, Dr. Matthew Ngan, and CEO Mr. Kin Wong. More than 150 guests were in attendance.

Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman & CEO, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, said, “By launching the world’s first and Macau’s only hospital with MRI & CT facilities within an integrated resort, we strive to contribute to the advancement of medical tourism in Macau. This project aligns with the SAR government’s ‘1+4’ economic diversification strategy, and we are thankful for the government’s support and guidance throughout the development process.

“Our goal is to provide guests with world-class, integrated entertainment and health options. With its existing array of world-class entertainment offerings, Melco’s Studio City is now set to become a leading destination for health and wellness, establishing Macau as the region’s foremost medical and wellness tourism hub whilst reinforcing the local economy and creating invaluable job opportunities for the community.”

Mr. Dennis Tam, Honorary Chairman of iRad, said, “We are privileged, together with our partner Melco, to announce our first medical project in Macau, marking a significant contribution to supporting the Macau government’s initiative of positioning the city as a state-level regional medical hub.

“As the leading private-sector diagnostics medical group in Hong Kong, we are confident that this health and wellness project will establish a new benchmark for medical excellence in Macau, attracting patients and visitors from across the region.

“At iRad, we are proud to introduce the first and largest hospital in the world to feature both MRI and CT scan equipment within an integrated resort.

“With its large and growing tourism sector, projected to welcome 38–39 million visitors annually, Macau offers an unparalleled opportunity to become the leading regional medical tourism destination.”

The iRad Hospital at Studio City represents a landmark achievement in Macau’s journey to becoming a global leader in medical tourism, offering an unparalleled fusion of healthcare, wellness, and entertainment under one roof.

About iRad – Hong Kong’s largest MRI diagnostic services provider

Established in 2006, iRad is a trusted leader in diagnostic radiology across Hong Kong. As at 2024, iRad was the largest MRI diagnostic services provider in Hong Kong by revenue and by the number of MRI scanners. Focused on delivering high-quality imaging services and exceptional patient care, the Group’s strong and extensive client base includes the Government of the Hong Kong SAR, as well as other high-profile medical groups, corporations, private doctors and NGOs. Meanwhile, iRad Hopspital is the first and largest private medical imaging and examination service provider within an integrated resort in Macau, making iRad Group the first medical imaging group in the world to offer comprehensive private imaging and examination services, including MRI and CT services, to the integrated resort industry.

