North Coastal Paired Road project in final design phase, construction set for 2026

GEORGE TOWN: The North Coastal Paired Road project is now in the final phase of detailed design preparation and completion of sub-agreements for each work package.

State executive councillor Zairil Khir Johari said the project serves as a much-needed alternative route to ease traffic congestion for residents commuting to and from Batu Ferringhi and Teluk Bahang.

“The state government and the main contractor are reviewing these two main components in collaboration with the state legal adviser and the relevant agencies,“ said Zairil, who is in charge of infrastructure, transport and digital.

“We are now finalising two key aspects — the detailed design and the sub-agreements, as each package requires its own agreement. Several workshops have been held, and we are now at the final stage.”

The NCPR project spans a total of 10.61 kilometres, comprising 8.41km of onshore route and a 2.2km coastal elevated stretch connecting Tanjung Bungah to Teluk Bahang.

Construction is expected to begin in 2026 and be completed by 2031.

Upon completion, travel time between Tanjung Bungah and Teluk Bahang will be reduced from 30 to 45 minutes during peak hours to just seven minutes.

Besides improving road network efficiency, the project is also expected to serve as a catalyst for socio-economic and tourism development in the northern coastal areas.

Zairil confirmed the project remains on schedule and has not faced any delays despite reports of financial issues involving the contractor.

“We’ve heard about the matter, but so far it has not affected on-site progress. Everything is still on track,“ he said.

When asked about the Juru-Sungai Dua Elevated Expressway project, Zairil said further updates are expected to be announced soon.

Media reports previously stated that physical works for the Juru-Sungai Dua Elevated Expressway are expected to begin in the fourth quarter of this year and be completed by 2030.

The Juru-Sungai Dua traffic dispersal project involves a 17.4km highway, including a 9km elevated stretch with eight development phases incorporating signal-free interchanges and two elevated U-turns. – Bernama