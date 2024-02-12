KUALA LUMPUR: The federal government has supported the Perlis economy by providing allocations, including for infrastructure construction.

Deputy Economy Minister Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib said under the 12th Malaysia Plan, the government provided development allocations amounting to RM2.87 billion for Perlis.

In terms of investment, Hanifah said the government through the North Corridor Implementation Authority (NCIA) had successfully attracted investments of RM173.3 million from 2021 to 2023 for Perlis.

“Among the high-impact investment projects developed by the NCIA in the state of Perlis is the Chuping Valley Industrial Area or CVIA which has been completed and is ready to receive the influx of investors,“ she told Dewan Negara.

Until October 2024, two companies have invested in CVIA, namely an electrical and electronics company and a pharmaceutical company with a total investment of RM325 million, creating 350 job opportunities, added Hanifah.

According to her, NCIA also developed external infrastructure to support the development of the Perlis Inland Port (PIP) in Chuping, Perlis which is being developed by the private sector. “This external infrastructure project by NCIA is expected to be completed by the end of 2024 and the PIP is expected to be operational in July 2025,“ said Hanifah.