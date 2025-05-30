KOTA KINABALU: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called for stronger ties between the federal government and Sabah, grounded in mutual trust and aimed at advancing the state’s development and protecting the welfare of its people.

Anwar, who also serves as Finance Minister, said Sabah should follow Sarawak’s example, where closer federal-state cooperation has shown tangible benefits.

He reiterated Putrajaya’s commitment to working with Sabah’s leadership on governance and development, to further safeguard the state’s interests and wellbeing.

“The federal government has long prioritised Sabah’s needs. This isn’t about state elections, it’s about responsibility,” he told reporters after meeting Sabah Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders on Thursday night.

Anwar added that the federal government has consistently shown concern for Sabah’s needs, and the issue goes beyond electoral considerations.

Also present were Sabah PH chairman Datuk Ewon Benedick, who is also president of the United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (UPKO), PKR Sabah State Leadership Council (MPN) chairman Datuk Mustapha Sakmu, and Sabah DAP chairman Datuk Phoong Jin Zhe.

Anwar said that under his administration, the Federal Government had demonstrated a strong commitment to implementing the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) through a committee chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, along with ministers from Sabah and Sarawak.

He said that as a result of that determination, nine key matters which were delayed for decades had been successfully resolved, and even more complex issues such as those concerning oil affairs had been addressed.

“So we propose the same principle so that more assured revenue for Sabah can be achieved. Not misused - for me, continuity and governance are the priorities, not leaders scrambling for wealth for themselves.

“But to use the opportunity to defend the fate of the people. This is the government that must be upheld and supported for our people,” he said.

Anwar said the Federal government has proven its commitment to defending Sabah’s rights, especially in addressing the issue of the Sulu group’s claim, which was successfully repelled and overcome, thus upholding the dignity of the state as part of Malaysia.

“We gave our full commitment in the Cabinet meeting, and even in the recent ASEAN summit, we managed to ensure that Sabah’s issues are always prioritised,“ he said.

Asked about PH’s cooperation strategy in the Sabah State Election (PRN), Anwar, who is also PH Chairman, said that Sabah PH is currently holding discussions with Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN).

“Let Sabah PH decide; they are negotiating with GRS and negotiating with Sabah BN. These Sabah PH leaders will come forward and coordinate. Right now, it seems that all meetings are progressing, and we don’t anticipate any problems,“ he said.