KUCHING: The Federal and Sarawak governments are currently working to align laws on carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS), said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He said these discussions involve the regulations to be formulated to avoid overlaps and ensure that all matters requiring cooperation can be implemented smoothly.

“What needs to be harmonised now is how federal and state laws can be aligned so that any overlaps or matters requiring cooperation can be addressed through regulations and other mechanisms.

“This will be discussed because, in carbon storage (referring to Sarawak), it undoubtedly involves cooperation between the two governments, particularly on matters that involve cross-border elements,“ he told reporters after attending the Bubur Lambuk Distribution Programme at Surau Darul Al Amin, Kampung Samariang Jaya here today.

Fadillah, who is also the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, said the Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Bill (CCUS Bill) 2025, which was recently passed, only applies to Peninsular Malaysia and the Federal Territory of Labuan.

“This CCUS legislation does not involve Sabah and Sarawak, as Sarawak has its own legislation governing aspects related to carbon technology and management,” he said.

Last Thursday, the Dewan Rakyat unanimously passed the CCUS Bill 2025 to facilitate investment expansion and national economic growth.

The bill was passed following its third reading by Minister of Economy Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli.

When winding up the debate on the bill, Rafizi stated that the government would not allocate any expenditure for CCUS facilities.